Macy’s hit again, $1k of merchandise stolen 

Macys sign - santa clarita business news
Signal file photo
Macy’s in the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall was robbed again by two males on Friday night, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. 

According to Sgt. Sherry Clark, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 8:50 p.m., deputies responded to Macy’s in regards to a grand theft call.  

Deputies learned that two males had entered Macy’s and left with over $1,000 worth of merchandise. 

Clark confirmed that only clothing was stolen.  

The two males exited the scene on bikes.  

One of the male suspects was described as wearing a white long sleeve and black jeans. The other male suspect was described as wearing a white shirt.  

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, at the time of this publication.  

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

