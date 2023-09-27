NFL’s Dolphins, city of Santa Clarita pay tribute 

Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer’s favorite NFL team, the Miami Dolphins, honored his memory before their victory against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Clinkunbroomer, a Santa Clarita Valley resident, was shot and killed while on duty in Palmdale on Sept. 16. The man accused of killing him, Kevin Cataneo Salazar, 29, was taken into custody after an hourslong standoff Sept. 18 and later pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to murder charges.

A Miami Dolphins jersey embellished with the number one and “Clinkunbroomer” on the back hung in the team’s locker room on Sunday. Moments before the Dolphins stormed the field, they took a moment to remember Clinkunbroomer.

“Before today’s game, we paused to remember and honor Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, a life-long Dolphins fan and member of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, who was tragically killed in the line of duty earlier this month,” read a post published on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and community.”

The team mentality carried on throughout the night as multiple people showed up wearing Miami Dolphins jerseys to the vigil hosted by the city of Santa Clarita in Clinkunbroomer’s memory.

“I want to make sure I thank the hundreds of residents that came out and joined us this Sunday evening for the vigil celebrating Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer’s life,” said Mayor Jason Gibbs at the City Council meeting on Tuesday.

The council meeting adjourned in memory of Clinkunbroomer.

“Our deputy was a devoted family member and a cherished community member,” said Gibbs. “The city of Santa Clarita grieves with his family, his law enforcement family, his fiancée and everyone who was lucky enough to get to know Ryan Clinkunbroomer. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.”

City Hall was lit up blue for Clinkunbroomer that night.