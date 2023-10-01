OLPH’s 79th Barbecue Weekend: A feast of fun, food and community spirit 

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Santa Clarita came alive with vibrant festivities as it celebrated its 79th annual barbecue weekend. This community event offered a cornucopia of live entertainment, classic fair foods, a variety of games and carnival rides for all to enjoy.

The event’s entertainment lineup showcased a diverse array of musical talents, from a Beatles tribute to a Taylor Swift tribute, classic rock, country and swing.

Jeannette Paragas Line Dancing kicked off the day with lively line dancing, setting the stage for the variety of acts that followed. Lumen Atra brought some country flair to the event, followed by The Backbeats, who paid homage to the legendary Beatles. Dance Studio 84 preformed to the crowd their moves, while “A Twist on Taylor” had the audience singing along to Taylor Swift’s chart-topping hits. The Folklorico Dance group added a touch of tradition and culture to the event, and Tamborazo Aztec, a banda group, brought a close to the day’s entertainment lineup.

Rides at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help BBQ-Fiesta. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

OLPH’s Barbecue Weekend has a history of growth and community involvement.

Joy Pasco, a volunteer for OLPH, has been with the church for 21 years as both her kids went to the school.

“It’s grown a lot, so when we first started, it was just the game booths and the food booths, and then a little prize room here,” said Pasco. “They didn’t have the rides and so over the years, it’s grown where they added the rides. They added a lot … We’ve gotten a lot of donations for the prize room.”

Band Lumen Atra perform a country set for Our Lady of Perpetual Help BBQ-Fiesta attendees. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

For the community, the annual event serves as an opportunity to come together in a safe and welcoming environment.

Pasco said, “I think it’s good because it really brings people from the community, whether it’s Newhall or Valencia, Santa Clarita, just to come to a safe location … It just brings us all together here. It’s a really nice gathering.”

The event was not just a hit with the little ones; attendees of all ages reveled in the festivities.

Nayeli Vega, an attendee, brought her niece to enjoy the event, as she has always wanted to come to the fair. Vega was pleasantly surprised by the extensiveness of the offerings, especially the rides.

“It’s not just for the little kids, so we also get to have fun,” said Vega.

Children riding carnival rides at Our Lady of Perpetual Help BBQ-Fiesta. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Veronica Perez, another attendee, highlighted the inclusive nature and root of the event.

“It’s not just for the little kids,” said Perez, “so like we also get to have fun. It’s a fun thing to do with the family. Second of all, it’s a good thing. Not only do you get to have fun with the family, but you’re also helping the church.”

This was Perez’s second time at the fair and last year her and her family left with a bunch of smiles.

“Everybody had a great time,” said Perez. “It was so much fun.”

The OLPH Barbecue Weekend will continue Sunday. For more information about OLPH Barbecue Weekend and to purchase tickets, visit olphscv.org.