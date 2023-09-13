One transported in deputy-involved fight

In the midst of an arrest, a deputy-involved altercation broke out in the Saugus area on Wednesday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Sgt. Bill Edson, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, the station received a call regarding a person unconscious in their vehicle on Plum Canyon Road.

Deputies responded to the scene at approximately 12 p.m. and found a man passed out in a vehicle. Deputies proceeded to remove the man from the vehicle in order to check on his welfare. It was presumed that the man was under the influence, Edson said.

Drug paraphernalia was located in the vehicle after a brief investigation, according to Edson.

Deputies attempted to detain the suspect, according to Edson, and the suspect became uncooperative and initiated a fight with one of the deputies.

The deputy sustained minor injuries.

According to Kaitlyn Aldana, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, one patient was transported at 12:22 p.m. to a nearby hospital. Edson confirmed the patient was the suspect in the incident.