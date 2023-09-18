UPDATED WITH VIDEO: ‘Person of interest’ detained in deputy’s murder

A person of interest has been taken into custody as homicide detectives continue their investigation into the Saturday murder of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, a Santa Clarita Valley resident, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department sources.

Additional details are expected to be provided shortly in a press conference held by Sheriff Robert Luna at the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

A man surrendered to deputies with the LASD Special Enforcement Bureau shortly after 5 a.m. on the 37700 block of Barrinson Street in Palmdale. Deputies had fired non-lethal “deterrents” into the home, and the person was taken into custody shortly after that. A vehicle matching the description of the vehicle believed to be used in the shooting — and older-model Toyota Corolla — was located at the scene.

Clinkunbroomer, 30, was found by a good Samaritan unconscious and “in medical distress” in his patrol car at approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Avenue Q, in front of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station. The West Ranch High School graduate was rushed to a hospital but died of his wounds later Saturday night.

A candlelight vigil was held at the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station on Sunday night in honor of the slain deputy. According to sources familiar with the investigation, it is believed that the person taken into custody Monday morning attended the vigil.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.

Sheriff’s deputies investigate the scene where a person of interest was detained in connection to the murder of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer. Katherine Quezada/The Signal