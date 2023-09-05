Person struck and killed by Metrolink train in Canyon Country 

Sheriff's deputies discuss the investigation into a fatal collision in which a pedestrian was struck by a Metrolink train. Trevor Morgan/The Signal
A person was struck and killed by a Metrolink train on Monday near the intersection of Golden Triangle Road and Ruether Avenue in Canyon Country, according to law enforcement and sources at the scene.  

The collision occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. Passengers and crew of the train were either interviewed by sheriff’s deputies or escorted off the train — which was approximately 700 feet from where the collision took place.  

Lt. Richard O’Neil, watch commander for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said the collision does not appear to be a suicide, but rather appears to be an accident.  

Metrolink lines were delayed on the Antelope Valley line for an undetermined amount of time as deputies investigated. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.   

