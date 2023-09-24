PHOTOS: Bras for a Cause 20th Annual Fundraiser

Soroptimist International’s ‘BeYoutiful: 20th Annual Bras for a Cause’ had over 300 people in attendance. A live bra auction was held where models wore a custom handmade bra in honor of someone who has breast cancer.
The 20th Annual Bras for a Cause fundraiser had over 300 attendees. Katherine Quezada/ The Signal
A silent auction for services, prizes, and extravagent gifts was held outside the main event. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
An ice sculpture at the 20th Annual Bras for a Cause fundraiser. Katherine Quezada/ The Signal
Photos of the models, bras, and other prizes for auction. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
A pink handmade crochet blanket in the shape of a ribbon was donated for the silent auction at the Bras for a Cause 20th Annual fundraiser. Katherine Quezada/ The Signal
Bras for a Cause attendees had the option of purchasing drinks. Katherine Quezada/ The Signal
Soroptimist International of Valencia President Laura Chesler gives her introduction speech to attendees of the fundraiser. Katherine Quezada/ The Signal
Model Patty Norona opened the fashion show with a fun number dancing to "Let's get loud" by Jennifer Lopez. Katherine Quezada/ The Signal
