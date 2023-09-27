Photos: Jeep Night benefits Golden Valley band

Dozens of Jeeps were on display during the Jeep Night 2023 fundraiser to benefit the Golden Valley High School band programs held at Route 66 Classic Grill in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 091623. Dan Watson/The Signal
The Golden Valley High School Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Choir perform during the Jeep Night 2023 fundraiser held at Route 66 Classic Grill in Santa Clarita on Saturday, -091623. Dan Watson/The Signal
Golden Valley High School band rooster club treasurer Marci Castor, left, sells raffle tickets to Jeep owner Kevin Troth during the Jeep Night 2023 fundraiser to benefit the Golden Valley High School band programs held at Route 66 Classic Grill in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 091623. Dan Watson/The Signal
Jeep owner Dennis Fuller, left, wearing a Jeep t-shirt, walks down the rows of dozens of Jeeps on display during the Jeep Night 2023 fundraiser to benefit the Golden Valley High School band programs held at Route 66 Classic Grill in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 091623. Dan Watson/The Signal
The Golden Valley High School Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Choir perform "Sway" during the Jeep Night 2023 fundraiser held at Route 66 Classic Grill in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 091623. Dan Watson/The Signal
The Golden Valley High School Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Choir perform "Sway" during the Jeep Night 2023 fundraiser held at Route 66 Classic Grill in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 091623. Dan Watson/The Signal