Nothing located at reported bomb threat at Congregation Beth Shalom  

A reported bomb threat at Congregation Beth Shalom on Saturday afternoon was found to be fallacious, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Lt. Brandon Barclay, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, after a debriefing with the security team and handling sergeant, the scene was cleared as no suspicious package was located.

Its business as usual after receiving the all clear after a bomb threat at Congregation Beth Shalom on Saturday, 091623. Dan Watson/The Signal

Barclay said a preliminary investigation reported an anonymous call to the SCV Sheriff’s Station regarding a bomb threat. The call detailed a bomb inside a duffel bag located at the Congregation Beth Shalom on Saturday.

Deputies were on the scene investigating and assessing suspicious packages and items.

“We were called out for investigation,” said Martin Rangel, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies block of Center Point Parkway after responding to a bomb threat at Congregation Beth Shalom on Saturday, 091623. Dan Watson/The Signal

According to Rangel, L.A. County Fire Department personnel were dispatched at 11:41 a.m. They were cleared from the scene at 12:11 p.m.

Barclay commented on a potential link to the incident being the Jewish holiday Rosh Hashanah.