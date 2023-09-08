Rio Norte Junior High student detained after bringing steak knife to school 

A 13-year-old Rio Norte Junior High School student was detained after bringing a steak knife to school on Thursday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Lt. Louis Molina, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to the junior high school on Thursday on reports that a student was in possession of a knife.

The student was detained on suspicion of possession of a knife on school grounds.

“He made some concerning statements,” Molina added.

The principal of Rio Norte, Brenda Bennett, sent out the following email to parents after the incident:

“In an effort to provide as much information as possible and alleviate any concerns, we are reporting that on campus today there was an incident with a student that involved collaboration with local law enforcement. Specifically, a student brought a steak knife and a fork to school. Additionally, a second report was made that the student made a threatening comment to another student.

“This was an isolated incident and there are no ongoing safety concerns.”

The investigation of this incident is ongoing, according to Molina.