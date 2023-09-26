Saugus School District now taking applications for board 

Saugus Union School District board members listen during public comment at a Feb. 15 meeting. Perry Smith/ The Signal
The Saugus Union School District is now accepting applications to fill the seat of Trustee Area 1 — left vacant by the resignation of Cassandra Love.   

The trustee vacancy will be filled by board appointment. The application period opened Friday and ends on Oct. 13.  

At a board meeting on Oct. 23 or Oct. 24, the board will meet in an open session public meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, to review all applications and to interview the applicants.  

Applicants should make themselves available for this meeting. The board’s appointment of the applicant to fill this position will take place at the meeting after discussion. 

Applications will be accepted electronically. To be considered as an applicant, the application must be received in the district office by 4 p.m. on Oct. 13.  

Any application received after 4 p.m. on Oct. 13 will not be accepted. The district will not be responsible for applications delivered/submitted late. 

The superintendent is required to hold an orientation for all eligible candidates to share information regarding school programs, district operations and board member responsibilities.  

The candidate orientation is scheduled for Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. in the Saugus Union School District board room at 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita. 

Those with any questions or concerns are asked to contact Superintendent Colleen Hawkins at 661-294-5300. 

To access the application, visit the district’s website or follow this link tinyurl.com/8p4pecf8. 

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

