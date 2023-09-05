Saugus woman killed in Burbank crash

News release

Burbank police are investigating a traffic collision that killed a Saugus woman on Sunday, according to a news release from the Burbank Police Department.

Evonnie Nicole Caceres, 24, was a passenger in one of the two vehicles involved, and died of the injuries she sustained in the crash, the release said.

Burbank Police and Paramedics responded to the area of Victory Boulevard and Magnolia Boulevard at approximately 2:15 p.m. Sunday regarding a serious traffic collision involving two vehicles, the release said.

When police officers arrived, they located one female with significant injuries seated in the passenger seat of a white Dodge Challenger. She was transported to Holy Cross Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. The male driver sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. There were no other occupants in his vehicle.

The uninjured driver and solo occupant of the black Nissan SUV involved remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, the release said.

Witnesses near the scene reported seeing the Dodge sedan accelerate through the intersection just as the Nissan was completing a left eastbound turn, causing a collision. As a result of the collision, the driver of the Dodge lost control of his vehicle and collided with the curb, traffic signal pole, and power pole on the northeast corner of Victory Boulevard and Magnolia Boulevard.

A pedestrian who was standing near the corner of the collision was struck by debris from the vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, it is unknown whether drugs, alcohol, or a combination of both were factors in this collision, the release said.

Anyone with information about this collision, or who may have witnessed it, can contact Detective Ryan Murphy at 818-238-3103.