SCAA to host 33rd Annual Art Classic Gala on Sept. 30

News release

The Santa Clarita Artists Association is scheduled Sept. 30 to host its 33rd Annual Art Classic Gala at The Centre.

The gala is scheduled 1-5 p.m. in the Cedar Hall Ballroom, 20880 Centre Point Parkway.

“This is the largest fine art show in our valley,” the SCAA said in a news release. The Gala and judged art show is a fundraiser that helps support the SCAA’s High School Art Scholarship Program, present free, live art demonstrations to the public and fund the 6th Street Gallery in Old Town Newhall.

The Santa Clarita Artists Organization was started in 1989 when three artists came together and decided to create an association to support each other. They wanted this association to cater to the needs of the member artists, providing a social network wherein the artists could find advice and support. It now has more than 100 artist members.

The Centre is a large space where attendees will see art entered in several categories, including oil, acrylic, watercolor, dry media, mixed media, photography, sculpture and the masters. All artwork is created by local artists and will be for sale. A silent auction will be ongoing throughout the event and guests can enjoy hors d’oeuvres and live music.

The judges are award-winning artists Deborah Swan-McDonald and Glen Knowles.

Swan-McDonald has a passion for painting character studies of people and the visual delights of nature in watercolor and collage. Gardens and landscaping are favorite themes, too. She has lived in California most of her adult life. She has a bachelor’s degree in art education. She has taught painting at Otis College Art and Design for over 20 years and is serving as vice president of the Valley Watercolor Society.

Knowles graduated from Art Center College of design in 1975 with a degree in illustration and emphasis on painting. Throughout his career he has been inspired by the early California impressionist oil painters and California-style watercolorists. Knowles has also taught a variety of art classes for the last 20 years. He has an extensive regional, national and international exhibition record and is a member of the National Academy of Professional Plein Air Painters and an artist member of the Californian Art Club.

More information on the Art Classic Gala is available at www.santaclaritaartists.org.

Deborah Swan-McDonald