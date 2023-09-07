SCAA to host Mike Hernandez Gouache demo at Barnes and Noble

News release

The Santa Clarita Artists Association will feature a free demo from Mike Hernandez, a plein air painter skilled in gouache, oil and acrylic, at its Sept. 18 monthly meeting, scheduled 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Barnes and Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita.

A native Angeleno, Hernandez’s works have been featured in several online publications as well as galleries. His process began as a young child, painting still life images, influenced by the likes of Edgar Payne, Sorolla and Franz Biscoff.

He soon explored the foundations of color and light in the outdoors — striving to find the beauty in the ordinary. With a palette that resides at the crossroads between industrial and landscapes, he finds inspiration anywhere from the Eastern Sierra range to the muddy concrete banks of the Los Angeles River.

Hernandez studied at Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in 1998. He was a production designer and art director as well as a concept artist at Dreamworks Animation and worked on such films as “Shrek,” “How to Train Your Dragon,” “Turbo,” “Penguins of Madagascar” and others.

For more demo notices, see SCAA at santaclaritaartists.org.