Schiavo launches small business town hall series

News release

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, is launching a small business town hall series, aimed at providing guidance and insights for entrepreneurs looking to start, grow, or enhance their small businesses. This initiative is designed to equip both new and established business owners with the knowledge and resources essential for success.

“As someone who has owned a small business and is an advocate for small businesses in our community, I am thrilled to launch this Small Business Town Hall Series,” Schiavo said in a news release. “Our aim is to provide small business owners with the resources and knowledge necessary to thrive in today’s competitive business landscape. Whether you are just starting your small business or looking to take your small business to the next level, this event series is tailored to meet your needs.”

The series launched Tuesday with “Part 1: Tips on How to Start a Small Business with the Small Business Development Center.” It’s scheduled 6-7 p.m. online via Zoom. To RSVP, visit a40.asmdc.org/event/20230926-virtual-small-business-town-hall.

The first event in the series will delve into the fundamental aspects of launching a small business, with a focus on the vital role of the Small Business Development Center as a resource. Participants will gain insights on business structures, the SBDC as a resource, registering a business and essential startup activities.