SCV Man of the Year awards $3,000 to hospital foundation 

Don Kimball, the Santa Clarita Valley Man of the Year for 2023, has chosen the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation as the recipient of a $3,000 donation from the SCV Man and Woman of the Year organization.

Kimball, a member of the hospital foundation board and a longtime member of the board of directors for the hospital itself, presented the check along with Gloria Mercado-Fortine, president of SCV Man and Woman of the Year, at the foundation’s board meeting Thursday morning.

As Man of the Year, Kimball was able to choose any nonprofit organization to receive the $3,000 donation.

“My heart has always been with Henry Mayo Hospital and with the foundation. I think we all know here that the cornerstone of a great community is having access to local quality help … and that’s exactly what Henry Mayo does,” said Kimball, an executive vice president of Five Point, the SCV’s largest residential developer.

The SCV Man and Woman of the Year is a nonprofit organization that highlights and rewards community members who strive to make an impactful change through their everyday work. SCV Woman and Man of the Year annually has a handful of individuals who members of the community nominate for the award, which is presented during an annual dinner celebrating the winners.

“I am excited to be here on behalf of Man and Woman of the Year to present a $3,000 check now to the foundation for the great work that the hospital does and all of you members here in raising funds for our hospital, so I thank all of you,” Kimball said.

Kimball has served on the hospital’s board of directors for 17 years and joined the foundation board in 2018 to assist in the foundation’s mission of fundraising to support the hospital.