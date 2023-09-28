Sections of I-5 to be reduced to two lanes Monday-Wednesday

Interstate 5 in the Castaic area will be reduced from four lanes to two lanes in the northbound or southbound direction between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, Caltrans announced. 

Caltrans strongly advises motorists using I-5 in this area to start their travel earlier than usual to allow extra travel time as crews will close two lanes each day for a paving operation. The schedule is as follows: 

• Monday, from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.: On northbound I-5, four miles north of Lake Hughes Road (at postmile 63.5) the right two lanes (Nos. 3 and 4 lanes) will be closed for three-fourths of a mile. 

• Tuesday, Oct. 3, from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.: On northbound I-5, one-fourth of a mile north of Templin Highway (at postmile 66.22) the right two lanes (No. 3 and 4 lanes) will be closed for about 1.5 miles. 

• Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.: On southbound I-5, three miles south of Vista Del Lago Road (at postmile 71.2) the right two lanes (No. 3 and 4 lanes) will be closed for one-fourth of a mile. 

The schedule is subject to change due to weather or operational reasons. Closure locations and hours, including the opening time each day, are subject to change. To see current highway closures and traffic information any time 24/7, visit QuickMap.dot.ca.gov or use the free QuickMap app for digital devices.  

