Senses Block Party: Tailgate

The Senses Block Party took place on Thursday on Main St. in Old Town Newhall, where attendees made sure to bring their best game face and enjoy the atmosphere of drinks, arcade games, and most importantly, football.
Habeba Mostafa
Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].