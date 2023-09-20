St. Francis Dam cleanup planned in honor of ‘National Public Lands Day’

A screenshot from Greg Wilzbach’s winning design for the proposed St. Francis Dam Memorial and National Monument visitor center.
News release 

Residents are invited to celebrate 30 years of National Public Lands Day at a volunteer cleanup event on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the St. Francis Dam Disaster National Memorial & National Monument. 

Activities will include picking up microtrash, painting over graffiti and clearing weeds. Coffee and snacks will be provided, and participants are encouraged to bring a water bottle, hat, sunscreen, closed-toed shoes and clothing that might get dirty. The event will conclude with giveaways, raffles and lunch from 12 to 12:30 p.m. 

Interested participants may register for the event at www.neefusa.org/npld/saint-francis-dam-disaster-national-memorial-national-monument/saint-francis-dam-disaster

For more information, contact Christin Mondy at [email protected]. 

