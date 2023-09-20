St. Francis Dam cleanup planned in honor of ‘National Public Lands Day’

News release

Residents are invited to celebrate 30 years of National Public Lands Day at a volunteer cleanup event on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the St. Francis Dam Disaster National Memorial & National Monument.

Activities will include picking up microtrash, painting over graffiti and clearing weeds. Coffee and snacks will be provided, and participants are encouraged to bring a water bottle, hat, sunscreen, closed-toed shoes and clothing that might get dirty. The event will conclude with giveaways, raffles and lunch from 12 to 12:30 p.m.

Interested participants may register for the event at www.neefusa.org/npld/saint-francis-dam-disaster-national-memorial-national-monument/saint-francis-dam-disaster.

For more information, contact Christin Mondy at [email protected].