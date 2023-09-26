SUSD schools named among nation’s healthiest

News release

Alliance for a Healthier Generation has announced that the Saugus Union School District had 15 schools among the 781 schools nationwide to be awarded and named America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2022-2023 school year.

All schools in the Saugus Union School District were recognized for at least two out of nine wellness-related categories to be recognized as one of America’s healthiest schools, according to a news release from the district.

Additionally, Saugus had nine out of 14 schools, nationwide, to receive the “all-star” award — awarded nine out of nine categories. The recognition is awarded by Alliance for a Healthier Generation.

The America’s Healthiest Schools program recognizes schools that prioritize healthy policies and practices amid numerous challenges facing schools today — learning loss and declining youth mental health due to traumatic events, such as school shootings, vaping and nicotine addiction, curriculum changes and school meal insecurity. Schools had to apply and submit evidence of excellence in areas such as family and community engagement, food access. health education, physical activity, social-emotional learning, staff well-being, tobacco-free schools and health services.

SUSD schools that received the All-Star award are Bridgeport, Cedarcreek (second year), Emblem, Mountainview, Plum Canyon, Rosedell, Santa Clarita and West Creek (second year).

Schools that received awards in two or more areas are Charles Helmers, Highlands, James Foster, North Park, Rio Vista, Skyblue Mesa and Tesoro del Valle

“The Saugus School District would like to extend a special thank you to Samantha Ford, teacher on special assignment, for her dedication and leadership for SUSD’s wellness programs and with our schools receiving this recognition for a second year,” the release said.

To view all 781 America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2022-2023 school year, visit HealthierGeneration.org/HealthiestSchools.