Vehicle theft suspect detained at gunpoint in shopping center

Sheriff's deputies detain a stolen vehicle suspect Friday morning. Rylee Holwager/The Signal
Sheriff's deputies detain a stolen vehicle suspect Friday morning. Rylee Holwager/The Signal
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detained a stolen vehicle suspect at gunpoint Friday morning in a Canyon Country shopping center. 

The stolen vehicle suspect was detained pending investigation at approximately 10:50 a.m. in front of the Food4Less grocery store on the 19200 block of Soledad Canyon Road. The vehicle reported stolen was a gray Nissan Altima. 

The suspect was detained at gunpoint, but as of the publication of this story had not yet been formally arrested.  

Sgt. Bengtson of the SCV Sheriff’s Station said that the procedure for detaining a stolen vehicle suspect is to conduct a felony traffic stop.  

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information becomes available. 

Sheriff's deputies investigate the scene where a stolen vehicle suspect was detained at gunpoint Friday morning. Rylee Holwager/The Signal
Sheriff’s deputies investigate the scene where a stolen vehicle suspect was detained at gunpoint Friday morning. Rylee Holwager/The Signal
Sheriff's deputies investigate the scene where a stolen vehicle suspect was detained at gunpoint Friday morning. Rylee Holwager/The Signal
Sheriff’s deputies investigate the scene where a stolen vehicle suspect was detained at gunpoint Friday morning. Rylee Holwager/The Signal
