Wilk announces $5 million grant for SCV Water

News release

Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced that the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has been awarded $5 million to improve sustainable groundwater use and storage through the California Department of Water Resources Sustainable Groundwater Management Grant Program.

“SCV Water is committed to providing a reliable water source for our valley that will ensure our future,” Wilk said in a news release. “While it is a new agency, SCV Water has already received many accolades and I am so pleased to see them receive the grant for this important work.”

DWR recently announced it is awarding $187 million in grants to improve sustainable groundwater use and storage through its Sustainable Groundwater Management Grant Program. The funding will support 103 individual projects in 32 groundwater sub-basins overall, including those that affect tribes and underrepresented communities.

This is the second phase of SGMA grants. The first phase, completed in 2022, awarded $150 million to 20 agencies responsible for critically overdrafted basins.

For more specific information on how the funds will be distributed, visit tinyurl.com/muwrwb99.