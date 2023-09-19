WiSH offers free webinars for college-bound students

News release

WISH Wednesday Webinars, the annual series designed to help local students and families navigate college and university applications, begins on Sept. 27.

The free series was created to assist school counselors by providing a resource to students and their families. The webinars are presented and sponsored by College Click’s CEO Donna Siegel, a WiSH Education Foundation board member and certified college counselor. Webinars have chat available during the presentation to answer any questions.

The webinars begin on Sept. 27 with “The Common Application/Essays/Supplementals,” with the next three dates as follows: Oct. 11, “UC Application/Essays/Brainstorming & Cal State Admissions,” March 13, “General College Overview Process” and April 10, “Scholarships/Financial Aid/WUE.”

There are guest speakers throughout the series to provide information and resources. Registration is limited and first come/first served through the WiSH event page at www.wisheducationfoundation.org. Recordings will be available for a fee of $35 each and can be ordered through the same registration link.

The WiSH Education Foundation is a nonprofit foundation benefitting the nearly 22,000 students of the Hart district, grades 7-12.