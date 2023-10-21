21-year-old employee arrested on suspicion of embezzlement 

A 21-year-old Santa Clarita resident was arrested on suspicion of embezzlement over $400 on Saturday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a grand theft report call at a retail store located on the 19100 block of Golden Valley Road on Saturday.

Borbon did not provide the exact address of the business or its name. She was not immediately available Tuesday evening to provide clarification.

“It was reported that an employee stole merchandise without paying for the items totaling approximately over $1,000,” wrote Borbon in an email to The Signal.

The suspect was arrested and then booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of embezzlement exceeding $400.

The 21-year-old was later released on bond to appear in court at a later date.