24th Annual Halloween Fiesta, a generational tradition

The city of Santa Clarita held its 24th Annual Halloween Fiesta at Newhall Community Center on Friday, with activities for children to participate in, a scary maze, and community partnerships.

Halloween Fiesta at the Newhall Community Center has been an annual tradition since 1999. The celebration allows local families and community members to participate in Halloween festivities in a safe environment.

City of Santa Clarita Recreation and Community Services Supervisor Yolanda Ledezma said she’s helped develop and has witnessed the celebration come to life for years.

Children had a wide range of costumes to celebrate Halloween and competed for prizes during the costume contest. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“It is a joy to bring the community (together). This is the event that we don’t need to advertise a lot because the community already knows that it’s on the Friday before Halloween,” said Ledezma. “It is wonderful to see all the families. As a coordinator, I used to run it and I always loved it. It’s wonderful to see kids that used to come to the event years ago, now bring their own children.”

The Newhall Community Center ballet folklorico group performed while wearing traditional Mexican dresses and face paint commemorating “Dia de los Muertos” tradition. There was pumpkin decorating and a haunted house developed by the youth group who were dressed in scary costumes ready to terrify people who dared to enter.

“Coming to this is one of the most amazing displays of community that I have seen in a long time … it’s just a beautiful site to see,” said Santa Clarita Parks Commissioner Peggy Stabile. “I love the safety of it because we know that in today’s world, it’s not quite as safe to trick or treat like we used to. This gives the kids an opportunity to get the real sense of the occasion.”

Attendees could put on a plastic poncho and participate in pie-throwing during the 24th Annual Halloween Fiesta Celebration. Katherine Quezada/ The Signal

“This is an event that I think is great for families who have little ones. They can ask for candy and play games with other children all in one place. It’s super fun to witness all the cute costumes and I enjoy making memories with my little ones,” said attendee Stephanie Gonzalez. She attended with her toddler and 5-year-old daughter.

Children were dressed in a variety of different costumes ranging from silly to scary. Games like jumbo Jenga and Connect 4 were on display for children to play with, and if people were OK with getting messy, they could participate in pie throwing.