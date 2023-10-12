Bridge to Home to host Comedy Night

By Selvin Ramirez

For The Signal

Bridge to Home is scheduled to host a new fundraiser, Comedy Night, on Thursday, Oct. 19, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Laemmle Newhall theater.

The evening will start with a rooftop reception and be followed by a lineup of comedians including Ray Lau, Chase O’Donnell, Cole Saleh and Emmy-nominated comedy writer Laurie Kilmartin.

“People are having a tough time, and we want to help by bringing comedy to Santa Clarita,” said Bridge to Home Director of Development Mandy O’Connor. “We want people to come out and have a good laugh.”

Each ticket purchase includes two free drink tickets and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Extra drink tickets will be available for purchase.

“We want to thank all our sponsors for their support. The food and drinks will be provided by our sponsors,” she said. “All proceeds from ticket and drink sales will go directly to Bridge to Home.”

Bridge to Home is a nonprofit organization that provides emergency shelter and other services to homeless individuals and families in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased online at btohome.org/comedynight.