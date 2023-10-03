Brief fire closes second floor of Macy’s 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies said there was no criminal investigation associated with a brief fire reported at the Macy’s at the Valencia Town Center on Monday.

Firefighters confirmed that they received a report of the fire, but also that it was out by the time they arrived on the scene about six minutes after receiving the call.

The SCV Sheriff’s Station received a call shortly after noon regarding a report of a fire at a cash register inside the store, according to Deputy Randy Austin of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“We were dispatched at 12:34 p.m., on scene at 12:40 p.m.,” said Geovanni Sanchez of the L.A. County Fire Department.

The downstairs of the retailer at 26450 McBean Parkway remained open and operational, but the second floor remained closed as of about 5:30 p.m. An employee said the store would reopen Tuesday after the incident was cleaned up.

A brief electrical fire was mentioned as the issue, according to a store worker who was making sure patrons didn’t enter the second-floor escalator Monday evening.

Officials had no information available as to what caused the incident.