CDCR announces search for escapee from fire camp

By Signal Staff

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Friday a minimum-security incarcerated person had walked away from Francisquito Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County on Thursday.

Marcelo S. Caparrotta, 53, was discovered missing at 9:40 p.m.

Staff immediately launched a search of the camp buildings and grounds. CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety, Los Angeles County Fire, and local law enforcement agencies have been notified and are assisting in the search.

Caparrotta is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 184 pounds, according to the CDCR release. He has brown eyes and gray/partially gray hair. He was last seen on camp grounds wearing gray sweatpants and a white thermal shirt.

He was admitted from San Bernardino County on June 30, 2022, to serve a six-year sentence for Injury to elder causing death/great bodily injury and is a second striker.

“Francisquito Conservation Camp No. 4 is jointly operated by CDCR and the Los Angeles County Fire Department,” according to the camp’s website. “Incarcerated crews are utilized on wildland fire suppression as well as county conservation assignments, including maintenance of the California Aqueduct, local parks and fire stations. Primarily, crews work in Los Angeles County, but may respond throughout the state.”

Anyone who sees Caparrotta or has knowledge of his whereabouts can contact the Francisquito Conservation Camp Commander at 661-296-4409, any law enforcement agency, or 9-1-1. Since 1977, 99% of all people who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.