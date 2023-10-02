Celebration time: Scenes from Madre Oaxacan’s grand opening

Elder, Fidel Gomez burns sage as he performs the blessing of Madre Oaxacan Restaurant and Mezcaleria in Valencia on Saturday, 091623. Dan Watson/The Signal
President, Ivan Vasquez, left, joins in the Dance of the Devils before the ribbon cutting of Madre Oaxacan Restaurant and Mezcaleria in Valencia on Saturday, 091623. Dan Watson/The Signal
Dancers and a band parade down Magic Mountain Parkway before the ribbon cutting of Madre Oaxacan Restaurant and Mezcaleria in Valencia on Saturday, 091623. Dan Watson/The Signal
President, Ivan Vasquez, left, and his family prepare to cut the ribbon at Madre Oaxacan Restaurant and Mezcaleria in Valencia on Saturday, 091623. Dan Watson/The Signal
Characters participate in the Dance of the Devils in the parking lot before the ribbon cutting of Madre Oaxacan Restaurant and Mezcaleria in Valencia on Saturday, 091623. Dan Watson/The Signal
Dancers perform before the ribbon cutting of Madre Oaxacan Restaurant and Mezcaleria in Valencia on Saturday, 091623. Dan Watson/The Signal
