Chamber of Commerce hosts 39th annual golf tournament  

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted its 39th annual golf tournament earlier this week at the Valencia Country Club to raise funds for its Impact SCV program and other advocacy efforts.

“It’s one of our annual fundraisers that we do for the chamber for business services,” said Ivan Volschenk, president and CEO of the chamber. “The chamber does multiple things for the community. We advocate, educate and connect people so those extra funds just helps us fulfill our mission for the chamber.”

The SCV Chamber of Commerce is a business membership organization founded in 1923. Its mission is to educate local business owners about business-related issues, new taxes, fees, state laws, and regulatory issues, said John Musella, chief advocacy officer of the chamber.

“We mobilize the business community to say yes or no to things, or provide input,” Musella said.

Golf players at the Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce 39th Annual Tournament on Monday morning. Katherine Quezada/ The Signal

The SCV Chamber of Commerce had an estimated 100 players participating during the golf tournament — some with high levels of experience in golf, while others participated just for fun.

“We’re one of the oldest golf tournaments in Santa Clarita Valley … in support of the business community, it’s a fun day out for everybody to network with each other and meet new business owners as well,” said Volschenk.

“The city and the chamber have had a tremendous partnership for a number of years now. They really keep the pulse of the economic activity that happens here in Santa Clarita. Ivan … and John have been fantastic partners,” Santa Clarita Mayor Jason Gibbs said. “They have done great for this community in regard to the business world, in terms of advocacy, understanding what’s coming, and what we need, so I’m here to support that effort.”

Winners of the golf tournament were:

• First place: John Vance, Jerrod Ferguson, Niall Shaffery and Zach Johson.

• Second place: Kirk Baker, Gary Werner, Johnny Werner and Arif Harsolia.

• Third place: Jason Lane, Chris Pelch, Matt Rivera and Kevin Honaker.