Child & Family Center receives proclamation from Santa Clarita City Council

News release

Child & Family Center recently received a proclamation from the Santa Clarita City Council in recognition of the nonprofit’s work to help those affected by domestic abuse.

In presenting the award, Councilwoman Marsha McLean applauded the center’s Domestic Violence Program and the vital role it plays in supporting the survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence in the community, said a news release from Child & Family.

In addition, the council declared it would join the nationally recognized month of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“We are so grateful to the Santa Clarita City Council members and Mayor Jason Gibbs, for recognition of this important issue that is often not talked about,” Child & Family CEO Nikki Buckstead said in the release. “Domestic abuse is very isolating and stigmatizing. Our goal is to ensure our community knows there is a safe place to turn to for help.”

The center’s services are free to domestic violence survivors and include:

Santa Clarita’s only 30-day emergency shelter, which provides a safe haven for survivors and their children who are in a dangerous or unsafe situation.

A 24-hour hotline provides immediate help for those in need.

Individual and group counseling.

Legal assistance and court advocacy.

Court-approved education classes.

Hope and support.

Last year the center’s staff received 2,936 hotline calls for support and assistance and provided 468 bed-nights in the shelter, the release said.

There is a critical need to provide education, awareness and understanding of domestic violence and its causes, which affects people of all genders, sexual orientation, ages, racial, ethnic, cultural, social, religious, and economic groups in the United States and here in California, the release said. In addition, it is the third leading cause of homelessness among families in the United States.

Children exposed to domestic violence can experience long-term consequences, including difficulty at school, substance abuse, behavioral problems in adolescence, and serious adult health problems, the release said.

The center invites community members to participate in its upcoming Purple Palooza 5k Walk to End Domestic Violence on Saturday, Oct. 14, at its campus on Centre Pointe Parkway. This fundraiser is an annual event held each October and raises funds to support the program and to educate and bring awareness to the issue.

Buckstead, along with Jaime Piscione, vice president of programs and services, Tiffany Thomas, division director of specialty programs, and Shenice Bah, shelter program coordinator, accepted the proclamation at the Sept. 26 City Council meeting.

For more information on the event and the domestic violence program, visit www.childfamilycenter.org.