CHP: Multiple lanes closed on I-5, vehicle turned over 

A two-vehicle collision on the southbound side of Interstate 5 near Lyons Avenue on Tuesday morning resulted in one person being transported to the hospital and several lane closures, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol.

The collision occured at approximately 9:50 a.m.

A SIG alert was issued and all lanes, except for the No. 1 lane, on the I-5 southbound were closed. The closure is still in effect, at the time of this publication.

The extent of the injuries of the person who was transported is unknown. It was reported that one of the vehicles involved was flipped over as a result of the collision.