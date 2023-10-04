City library announces early literacy program

News release

The Santa Clarita Public Library has announced the release of a new early literacy program, 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten.

Created with the city’s littlest residents in mind, this program is designed to help guide parents, caregivers and teachers toward supporting and teaching children ages birth to kindergarten about the importance of reading by challenging them to finish 1,000 books before the start of kindergarten.

Five subjects are integrated into this innovative program, including singing, talking, reading, writing and playing. The library has created 2023 and 2024 yearly calendars filled with daily tasks that you and your child can complete together. From singing the A-B-C’s and solving puzzles to writing a poem and reading a new book, each activity will help strengthen comprehension, language and vocabulary skills.

At each city library branch, programs and activities will be available for participants, including crafts on the patio, bilingual storytime and more.

The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten calendar is currently available in English and located on the library’s website. The library will have a Spanish version available in the near future.

To download and find other resources, visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com/1K.