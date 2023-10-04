City to host ribbon-cutting for Central Park buildout

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is inviting the community to a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Central Park Buildout Project.

The event is scheduled to take place 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.

Originally identified as a project in the city’s Santa Clarita 2025 Strategic Plan, the Central Park Buildout involves a variety of brand-new amenities and enhanced areas for the community to enjoy, according to a release from the city.

Spanning over 15 acres, the new buildout area includes four new multipurpose fields, an additional basketball court located on the existing site, a restroom building and a 172-step exercise staircase, which provides a 180-degree view of the park and surrounding hills.

There were also enhancements made at Central Bark including new shade structures, picnic tables and sidewalks leading into and out of the enclosed area. For ease of access, the project area was designed with an additional 268 parking stalls available, which include accessible and electric vehicle charging spaces.

For more information about the Central Park Buildout Project, contact Terry Brice at 661-286-4137.