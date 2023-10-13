COC Employee Training Institute receives $749,785 award to train local businesses

News release

The College of the Canyons Employee Training Institute has received $749,785 from the California Employment Training Panel to provide worker training to client companies in the Santa Clarita Valley who wish to retain an up-skilled workforce through customized training programs.

The two-year reimbursement contract will allow the college to offset the training costs charged to employers who meet the eligibility requirements set by ETP.

This is the 17th contract of its kind awarded to COC.

“We are very excited to have received this ETP funding award that will directly benefit local businesses,” John Milburn, vice president of workforce and economic advancement at COC, said in a news release. “This contract will bring the total ETP funding to more than $9 million brought to Santa Clarita Valley employers to offset training costs.”

Created in 1982 by the California Legislature, the ETP program helps to ensure that California businesses have the skilled workers they need to remain competitive.

Unique to California, ETP is a program geared toward job creation and job retention through training in an effort to keep California companies competitive and operating within the state.

ETP fulfills its mission by reimbursing the cost of employer-driven training needed by employees to excel in the workforce.

The program prioritizes industries most vital to California’s economic growth and recovery, including manufacturing, construction, green/clean technology, biotechnology, information technology services, and transportation logistics, the release said.

For more information about ETP funding and the Employee Training Institute at College of the Canyons, visit the ETI website, canyonsworkforce.org/eti.