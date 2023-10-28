COC’s fall Star Party slated for Nov. 3

News release

On Friday, Nov. 3, Varoujan Gorjian, an astronomer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, will present “A Brief History of JPL” at the College of the Canyons Fall 2023 Star Party.

With the use of pictures from the earliest planetary missions to the latest deep space images from the James Webb Space Telescope, Gorjian will demonstrate how JPL has been at the forefront of space exploration for over 80 years.

“We are really looking forward to the expanded format for this event, with tours of the Takeda Science Center, science updates by COC faculty and students, such as the COC Aerospace and Sciences Team, as well as a food truck, activity tables and demonstrations,” Anthony Michaelides, dean of campus services and operations at the Canyon Country campus, said in a COC news release. “Dr. Gorjian’s highlight of JPL’s rich history and contributions to space exploration promises to be both exciting and informative.”

The Star Party will also feature the opportunity for participants to observe through telescopes with the help of the Local Group Astronomy Club of Santa Clarita and the Antelope Valley Astronomy Club.

“Since first opening in 2007, the Canyon Country campus has continued to cultivate an ongoing reputation for engaging community events, excellent instructional programming, and exciting facilities,” Ryan Theule, vice president of the Canyon Country campus, said in the release. “The biannual Star Party events continue to be a community favorite and an important part of our ongoing Science Talk series to inspire current and future students.”

The COC Canyon Country campus will host its fall 2023 Star Party, a part of its Science Talks series, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at the upper plaza adjacent to the Takeda Science Center. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information about the Fall 2023 Star Party, visit the Canyon Country campus webpage at www.canyons.edu/canyoncountry/index.php.