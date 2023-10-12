Deputies: Canyon Country driver found in possession of controlled substances, but not driver’s license  

A 44-year-old Canyon Country resident was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance for sale on Tuesday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies witnessed a vehicle that failed to stop at a red light on Tuesday at approximately 7:15 p.m. The deputies proceeded to conduct a traffic stop to warn or cite the driver.  

The driver of the vehicle was found to not be in possession of his driver’s license.  

“During investigation, deputies recovered multiple drug paraphernalia items,” wrote Borbon in an email to The Signal.  

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance for sale and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station. He was later released on citation to appear in court at a later date.  

