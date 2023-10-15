DUI investigation leads to assault charge in Saugus 

A driving under the influence investigation on Plum Canyon Road led to assault and weapons charges for a parolee from Hollywood, according to court records available online.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were dispatched to the shopping center in the 19300 block of Plum Canyon Road in Saugus around 11:39 a.m. Sept. 13 regarding a report of a possible drunken driver, according to court records obtained by The Signal.

The deputies who responded to the scene found Jonathan Huehl, 41, of Hollywood, slumped over the wheel of a parked vehicle that had the engine running, according to sworn statements in the court record.

The responding deputies also reported finding drug paraphernalia within arm’s reach of the suspect inside the vehicle.

Huehl told officers he had had a seizure, and that’s why he was slumped over the wheel.

When asked if the driver was using heroin, he responded, “Yeah, yeah, yeah,” according to a detective’s report of the stop.

The deputies told the suspect that Fire Department officials were called for a medical evaluation because of the suspect’s statement about a seizure, and he was asked to sit on the curb while they arrived.

While sitting down, Huehl confirmed he’s on parole, according to court records, and as a detective searched his car, a gun was recovered, according to the report.

At this point, Huehl was ordered to stand so he could be placed in custody, as felons are not allowed to own firearms, and he resisted arrest, according to a deputy’s sworn statement in court records. Huehl punched one of the responding detectives in the face, according to the detective’s sworn statement in the court records.

The two responding deputies, with help from a good Samaritan, ultimately wrestled Huehl to the ground, where he was handcuffed, according to the court records.

Deputies ultimately reported finding a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun in the driver’s side door, where Huehl was trying to reach during his scuffle with deputies, according to a court document.

After he was cleared from medical treatment at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, the suspect was booked at the L.A. County Inmate Reception Center’s medical housing unit, according to a Sheriff’s Department official.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office filed seven charges against Huehl on Sept. 15, two days after his arrest: battery on a peace officer; threats of violence against a peace officer; assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer; as well as weapons and drug charges.

He pleaded not guilty Sept. 18 at his preliminary arraignment.

He’s currently being held at North County Correctional Facility in Castaic in lieu of $220,000 bail, according to Sheriff’s Department records available online.

He’s due back in court in San Fernando on Nov. 1.