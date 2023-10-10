Fire at Pitchess Detention Center, deputies injured 

A fire at Pitchess Detention Center sent at least four Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies to the hospital, according to law enforcement officials and radio scanner traffic.

A mobile range was reported to have caught on fire with deputies inside as they were qualifying for their service weapons training, according to sources within the Sheriff’s Department.

At least four sheriff’s deputies, two in critical condition, were transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital — they were taken there by other deputies.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department also reported a fire inside of a range training facility and were taking “defensive positions” around the area, according to Craig Little, spokesman for the Fire Department. Access to the range was limited due to safety concerns, due to ordinance being inside the range.

The Fire Department was notifed of the fire at 9:40 a.m. Knockdown was not yet reported, as of 11 a.m.

Little said the fire was contained to the mobile range.

