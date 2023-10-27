Film industry workers affected by strikes create haunted attraction

By Selvin Ramirez

For The Signal

Dangling Carrot’s Grisly Garden is a quarter-mile-long haunted attraction that follows the creepy tale of a gardener and his daughter who are caught up in a scary world of fright, mystery, confusion and gore. What makes this haunted attraction unique is the fact that it was built by film and television professionals who have been out of work because of the entertainment industry strikes.

“The whole idea was to get the people that are unemployed due to the strikes. We got about 50 or 60 of them,” said James A. Powell, business developer for Dangling Carrot Creative. “About every trade is represented from the film and television industry.”

In what has been referred to as “Hollywood’s Double Strike,” both the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists initiated strikes this year due to labor disputes with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Although the WGA has ended its strike and ratified a new contract, SAG-AFTRA is still on strike. The writers’ strike lasted from May 2 to Sept. 27, and the actors’ strike began July 14, with negotiations still ongoing as of the publication of this story.

These strikes have also limited work for members of other entertainment industry unions, including the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees.

Among them is Derek Christensen, who is an IATSE Local 44 craftsperson.

“I haven’t worked since February. The writers go on strike. The actors go on strike. There’s no filming. There’s nothing for us to build,” said Christensen. “This is a chance for everybody to come together. It’s almost like we’re doing a show.”

When asked about bringing back this haunted attraction again for next year, Christensen said that he hopes that it can return.

Dangling Carrot’s Grisly Garden is located at 27520 Avenue Mentry in Valencia. It is open now until Halloween from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online at danglingcarrotcreative.com.