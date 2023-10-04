Golden Oak Adult School to celebrate 75 years of education

Press release
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

News release 

Golden Oak Adult School will be hosting its 75th anniversary celebration on Thursday, Oct. 26, starting at 5 p.m. at 23201 Dalbey Drive. 

Students, alumni and the community are invited to this free event to learn more about the school and other organizations.  

Event activities include a historical presentation, a meet and greet with former principals, classroom tours, food trucks, silent auctions, giveaways and trick-or treating.  Attendees of all ages are encouraged to show up in their Halloween costumes.   

For more information, visit goldenoakadultschool.com or email [email protected]. 

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS