Golden Oak Adult School to celebrate 75 years of education

News release

Golden Oak Adult School will be hosting its 75th anniversary celebration on Thursday, Oct. 26, starting at 5 p.m. at 23201 Dalbey Drive.

Students, alumni and the community are invited to this free event to learn more about the school and other organizations.

Event activities include a historical presentation, a meet and greet with former principals, classroom tours, food trucks, silent auctions, giveaways and trick-or treating. Attendees of all ages are encouraged to show up in their Halloween costumes.

For more information, visit goldenoakadultschool.com or email [email protected].