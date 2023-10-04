Half-acre brush fire breaks out near oil derrick 

A half-acre brush fire broke out in Castaic near an oil derrick on Wednesday, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Fred Fielding, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 12:23 p.m. to Tapia Canyon Road, east of the Jack Bones Equestrian Center, to reports of a brush fire. They arrived on the scene only a minute later.

The fire was first reported to be a quarter-acre in size.

The fire grew to half-an-acre in the medium brush shortly after firefighters’ arrival.

Habeba Mostafa/The Signal

Fielding said the fire is still working, at the time of this publication, and personnel on the scene are battling 15 mph winds.

Personnel on the scene reported via L.A. County first responder dispatch radio traffic that they would be utilizing Castaic Lake’s lower lagoon for water.

At the time of this publication, no injuries or threats to nearby structures have been reported.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.