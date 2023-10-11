Hart district board honors classified employees of the year

News release

Nineteen employees were honored as the Classified Employees of the Year at a recent William S. Hart Union High School District governing board meeting.

These employees, selected by their peers for this honor, include custodians, campus supervisors, instructional assistants, and office staff and represent every school and the district office.

The entire list of Hart School District Classified Employees of the Year honored were:

• Carla Tuttle – School Office Manager, Academy of the Canyons.

• Joelle Nelson – Career Development Coordinator, Administrative Center.

• Dawn Anaya – AP Secretary, Arroyo Seco Junior High School.

• Desmond Carter – Lead Campus Supervisor, Bowman High School.

• Omar Sanchez – Lead Custodian, Canyon High School.

• Johnathan Barnes – Maintenance Custodian, Castaic High School.

• Debi Rodriguez – School Office Manager, Golden Oak Adult School.

• Alexander Lucas – Instructional Assistant, Golden Valley High School.

• Eric Ige – IT Specialist, Hart High School.

• Eddy Figueroa – Instructional Assistant, La Mesa Junior High School.

• Lisa Mortensen – Assistant Registrar, Learning Post Academy.

• Rosa Vivas – Bilingual Instructional Assistant, Placerita Junior High School.

• Richard Gonzalez – Campus Supervisor, Rancho Pico Junior High School.

• Claudia Sweener – Instructional Assistant, Rio Norte Junior High School.

• Lisa Stegall – ASB Account Technician, Saugus High School.

• Dawn Anderson – Instructional Assistant, Sequoia.

• Carmen Arriaga – Lead Campus Supervisor, Sierra Vista Junior High School.

• Shannon Schmidt – AP Secretary, Valencia High School.

• Timothy Cotti – ASB Account Technician, West Ranch High School.

“Let’s offer our warmest congratulations to the exceptional classified staff members of the year for 2023-2024,” Superintendent Mike Kuhlman said in a district news release. “Their dedication and outstanding contributions to the Hart district deserve to be recognized and celebrated. We hope they can fully appreciate the honor of being recognized by their peers as among ‘the best of the best’ in the Hart district.”