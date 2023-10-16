HAZMAT situation reported at HASA in Newhall 

A chemical spill at HASA Inc., on the 23100 block of Drayton Street, on Monday afternoon was reported to have sent two people to the hospital, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials at the scene.

Fire Department spokeswoman Kaitlyn Aldana said a static unknown substance spill at the chemical company prompted the Fire Department’s Health Hazardous Materials division to issue an evacuation of a structure.

HASA is a chemical manufacturing facility that was the location of a muriatic acid spill in July that sent seven people to the hospital, with nine additional people being treated for chemical inhalation at the scene.

The cause of the spill is unconfirmed, at the time of this publication. HASA officials at the scene refused to answer questions and have not to responded to a request for comment via phone.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.