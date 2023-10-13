LASD: Social media threats prompt heightened awareness 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station posted a warning to social media Thursday regarding its heightened awareness to “recent statements made calling for action as it relates to the conflict in the Middle East.”

A post on Facebook noted:

“We are closely monitoring the situation and frequently communicating with our school districts and places of worship in order to share information.”

According to multiple media reports, Khaled Meshaal, a former Hamas leader, called for Friday to be a “Day of Jihad.”

Speaking on background, an official indicated the Sheriff’s Department has analysts downtown and at the Santa Clarita station checking for any signs of an attack, and there’s been no indication of a local threat.

Station officials have also been in contact with local mosques and synagogues, according to the source.

A local official confirmed on background that deputies have not been alerted to their emergency 12-hours-on, 12-hours-off shift, but said any indication otherwise would need to come from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau downtown. The last time the local station was under such watch was during the protests surrounding George Floyd’s death, the person said, adding that deputies are aware that such a scenario is always a possibility in an emergency.

SIB officials Thursday did not respond to a request for information sent Thursday regarding the rumors of a possible terrorist threat.

“We are conducting extra patrol checks and reaching out to our local religious communities to reassure them during this tumultuous time,” according to the SCV station’s Facebook page post. “The safety and security of the entire Santa Clarita Valley is our No. 1 priority. We remind residents to stay vigilant and report anything suspicious to SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-222-8477, or by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.”