No injuries in Castaic house fire  

L.A. County Fire Department officials “reported a knock-down fairly quickly” Thursday for a Castaic house fire, according to Supervising Fire Dispatcher Bernard Peters, although not before the home sustained extensive damage.

Firefighters were called to the residential neighborhood of two-story homes west of Interstate 5 and south of Parker Road at 3:19 p.m., Peters said. The fire was considered out about 17 minutes later.

The initial call was a report of smoke showing in the attic.

It’s not known if anyone was home at the time of the fire, but no injuries were reported and no other structures were threatened, he said.