Northbound I-5 to be reduced to 2 lanes at night Thursday-Saturday

News release

The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to two lanes at night on Thursday and Friday, and possibly again on Saturday for road work in the Castaic area in northern Los Angeles County.

The work zone is north of Lake Hughes Road, about 4 miles north of Santa Clarita.

Northbound I-5 will be reduced to two lanes according to the following schedule:

From 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, to 6 a.m. Friday, Oct. 27.

From 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, to 6 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.

From 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, to 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 29 (if needed).

The planned closure on Saturday night will be canceled if crews complete the work ahead of schedule.

The schedule is subject to change due to weather or operational reasons. Closure locations and hours, including the opening time each day, are subject to change.

Travelers may check for updates and current highway closures any time 24/7 at Caltrans’ free QuickMap service, either online at QuickMap.dot.ca.gov or by using the free app for digital devices.