Power fully restored after outage affected over 2,300 Newhall customers 

Power has been fully restored to over 2,300 customers affected by an outage in Newhall on Tuesday, according to Gabriela Ornelas, spokeswoman for Southern California Edison.

The outage was first reported at 3:12 p.m. with power being restored to the vast majority of customers affected by 4:18 p.m. Ninety-six customers remained affected until 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday — which is when power was fully restored.

The details of the outage’s cause are unknown, but Ornelas said it was attributed to equipment issues.