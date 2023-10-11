Power fully restored after outage affected over 2,300 Newhall customers 

Southern California Edison workers replace aging power lines on Ridge Route Road in Castaic on Thursday, 111722. Dan Watson/The Signal
Power has been fully restored to over 2,300 customers affected by an outage in Newhall on Tuesday, according to Gabriela Ornelas, spokeswoman for Southern California Edison.  

The outage was first reported at 3:12 p.m. with power being restored to the vast majority of customers affected by 4:18 p.m. Ninety-six customers remained affected until 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday — which is when power was fully restored.  

The details of the outage’s cause are unknown, but Ornelas said it was attributed to equipment issues.  

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

