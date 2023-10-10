Pride Committee hosting picnic on Sunday

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Pride Committee will be celebrating LGBTQ History Month this year by hosting SCV Pride Picnic 2023.

The committee invites community members to the picnic, scheduled 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Dr. Richard Rioux Park in Stevenson Ranch for an afternoon to celebrate the local LGBTQ+ community.

This year’s event will include games, prizes, resources and live entertainment. Snacks, beverages and bottled water will be provided by the SCV Pride Committee, and guests are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch.

Planned entertainment includes an all LGBTQ+ mariachi band, an all LGBTQ+ math rock band and a drag show, as well as an open mic for creatively inclined community members to participate.

For more information, visit scvpride.org.