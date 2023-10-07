Robert Lamoureux | Mystery paint bubbles when it rains

Question: Whenever it rains heavily, inside my house, on three walls, below the windows, paint bubbles up. I noticed these walls have no gutters on the roof. I have had roofers check it out and they say there are no roof leaks in these areas. Any suggestions on what I can do? Thanks.

— Jack.

Answer: Jack, thank you for being a loyal reader of The Signal. If the wall is wet enough to bubble the paint, I’d open the drywall and allow the walls to dry out. I would then conduct a water test on those walls and see what’s going on. Depending on the age of the home it could be bad waterproofing paper under the exterior siding and/or stucco. Once you make that determination, then you can proceed with knowledge, with proper repairs. Good luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].